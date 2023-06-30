Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's 30-Second Lip Kiss Triggers Row, Netizens Call It 'Cheap'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" in the task. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy kiss as other housemates cheered for them.

In the viral video, it is only Pooja Bhatt who looks uncomfortable and even asks Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

However, the task has left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some are calling it ‘cheap’, others are questioning Avinash Sachdev for assigning such a task. Several netizens even questioned the makers of the reality show for now maintaining ‘parivaarik mahaul’. “OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!!" one of the users Tweeted. Check out some of the Tweets here:

#Avinashsachdeva is so cheapHe asked #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid to kiss for 30 seconds in the taskEverybody in the house were not even looking at them when they were kissing….khud sabki itni sharam aarhi hai but nobody confronted him#AbhishekMalhan#BiggBossOTT2#BBOTT2— Kshitiz🇮🇳 (@kshitiz_it_is) June 29, 2023

OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!! F U— Gaming Insaan (@GamingInsaan69) June 29, 2023

#SalmanKhan had said he will let #BiggBossOTT2 contestants cross the line, Lets see who he reacts to this Kiss by #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid pic.twitter.com/tOJrRojw05— Asad Mahmood (@Asad889908) June 29, 2023

Jad’s disgusting comment about #AkankshaPuri ‘s kiss should go viral, not their kissing scene.Focus on BETTER THINGS, people. Bring changes to the world, you tharki log.#BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 — mehhhh (@mehhhhhhhh0) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, soon after the kiss, Jad was seen mocking Akanksha’s kissing skills. He was speaking to Avinash when he even called her a ‘bad kisser’.