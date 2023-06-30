CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's 30-Second Lip Kiss Triggers Row, Netizens Call It 'Cheap'
2-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's 30-Second Lip Kiss Triggers Row, Netizens Call It 'Cheap'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 07:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid share a kiss as a part of the task in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. (Photo: Twitter)

The video of Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's 30-second lip kiss is now going viral on social media. Check out what netizens have to say about it.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" in the task. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy kiss as other housemates cheered for them.

In the viral video, it is only Pooja Bhatt who looks uncomfortable and even asks Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

However, the task has left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some are calling it ‘cheap’, others are questioning Avinash Sachdev for assigning such a task. Several netizens even questioned the makers of the reality show for now maintaining ‘parivaarik mahaul’. “OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!!" one of the users Tweeted. Check out some of the Tweets here:

Meanwhile, soon after the kiss, Jad was seen mocking Akanksha’s kissing skills. He was speaking to Avinash when he even called her a ‘bad kisser’.

first published:June 30, 2023, 07:34 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 07:34 IST