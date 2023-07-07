Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Slams Falaq Naaz, 'She Is Cyrus, Pooja Bhatt's Caretaker' | Exclusive

Last weekend, Akanksha Puri became the fourth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her short stint in the show, she grabbed the limelight for her 30-second kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid. Akanksha, however, feels that her eviction has been ‘unfair’ and that she along with Palak Purswani deserve to be in the house.

In an exclusive chat with News18, she tells us that if Cyrus Broacha and Falaq Naazz should have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house instead of her and Palak. “I don’t see them contributing anything to the competition,” she states. Sharing her stance on Cyrus, she says, “There’s so much of expectation from Cyrus sir. We’ve grown up watching MTV Bakra. So, we were expecting too much from him. But this is all he does… he gets up at 4:30 am in the morning, works out alone in the gym outside and wants his food on time, whether it’s eggs, chicken or mutton.”

Akanksha further feels that Cyrus is given undue importance and that he hardly contributes to the game that he has been brought in to play. “He’s served food in the same way as we serve food to our gods where we first take out a portion and set it aside and then the rest of the food is given to everyone else. He needs his meals on time, he needs to sleep on time. We also get special treatments at our respective homes but this is the Bigg Boss house. Here, we need to tweak around our routines and make adjustments. He’s also diplomatic and has no opinions on anything. He’s definitely wasted inside the house,” she opines.

As for Falaq, Akanksha believes that her inability to stand up for herself will lead to her eviction from the house. “Falaq is just a caretaker for Cyrus sir and Pooja (Bhatt) ma’am. Falaq and Bebika (Dhurve) is there just to cook for him. Falaq is only there to assist and help people. She has no game plan,” she says.

The Vignaharta Ganesh actor also had a tiff with Avinash Sachdev during one of the house duties. Incidentally, he and Palak were previously engaged. Talking about she feels he’s also a weak contestant, Akanksha remarks, “Avinash keeps shouting and is very hyper unnecessarily. Apart from that, there’s not much that I see in him. In both the Weekend Ka Vaars, Salman (Khan) sir told him that he seems like an audience inside the house. He just keeps watching everybody and gives inputs.”

Talking about how Palak and she deserved to be in the competition till the very end, she elaborates, “She was the first person I spoke to after I left the house. She was surprised. She was like, ‘No, bro! I can’t believe this.’ She was also upset. I always looked at her as a strong contestant. She has a voice of her own. I was quiet and maybe that’s why I’m out. But she was always vocal about things and very reactive to situations. Our eviction was biased and unfair.”