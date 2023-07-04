Akanksha Puri Takes Dig At Salman Khan Over Her Lip-Kiss: 'If It's So Bad That Host...' | Exclusive

Last week, Bigg Boss OTT season two contestants, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid, made headlines after the duo was seen breaking into a French kiss on the reality show. The clip from the episode, which was a part of a challenge put forth by another contestant Avinash Sachdev, went viral on social media. It didn’t go unnoticed by host Salman as he called out Jad for his behaviour and even confronted Akanksha for sharing a 30-second kiss with the Dubai-based model on Weekend Ka Vaar. Following the argument, Salman announced Akanksha’s eviction, thus bringing her short stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to an end.

And now, News18 exclusively catches up with the actor, as she opens up on the much-talked about passionate kiss she shared with Jad. “During the kiss task, he went all out and was so deeply involved in it. He didn’t even consider it to be a task. He told Salman sir that he enjoyed it and apart from it being a task, it was felt personal to him,” she tells us. For the unversed, Jad was also called out on social media when he was seen touching Akanksha inappropriately in an earlier episode.

The Vignaharta Ganesh actor further calls out the reality show for using the kiss clip as a promo to gain more traction. “I’m an actor and actors do this [onscreen kiss]. I’ve done such scenes for a project for Jio itself. If it was against our culture, Bigg Boss would have stopped us right there. They’re cutting promotional videos from the kiss and promoting them on their page and making reels out of that clip,” she says.

Akanksha adds, “If it’s so bad that the host is required to say a sorry, then why is it on the app as a promo? Why are you openly saying that it’s giving you the highest TRPs among all the other episodes? Their reactions are contradictory.”

So, how did her family react to it? “They’re cool. They know me as a person and artist. When I perform such scenes in my web shows, I don’t go and ask my mom for her permission. I’m a matured individual. This is my work. This isn’t something personal. I haven’t kissed my husband or lover on TV and taken him inside a bedroom. It was just a task,” she states.

Akanksha, in fact, goes to assert that she would have kissed anyone to win the challenge. “I would’ve done the same had it been Cyrus (Broacha) sir, Avinash, Abhishek (Malhan) or Pooja (Bhatt) ma’am in place of Jad. I was nominated and I wanted to win the task. I couldn’t afford to lose that day. If I had lost, my entire team would have lost. I would’ve never done that to them,” she shares.