Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt to Take Sister Pooja Bhatt Out Of Show In Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to grow, and now it seems the show might witness a major twist with the exit of one of its strongest contestants, Pooja Bhatt. Speculations have been rife about the reason behind her potential departure, with some attributing it to medical issues. However, recent rumours suggest a surprising turn of events, where Pooja’s sister, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, might play a pivotal role in her exit from the reality show.

According to intriguing updates shared on social media, Alia Bhatt could make a guest appearance in the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. The tweet hints that Pooja Bhatt’s contractual agreement for only six weeks might lead to her departure this weekend due to prior commitments outside the show. The tweet further speculates that Alia Bhatt’s visit to the show might coincide with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein she could possibly take her sister Pooja out of the house. This has led to assumptions that Pooja’s frequent visits to the confession room might be related to contract negotiations and discussions surrounding her exit.

According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister,…— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2023

Recently, during the promotion of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2, praising Elvish Yadav for his fun-loving and mischievous personality. Alia found his way of speaking and conducting himself highly entertaining, and she believed he possessed a unique charm that endeared him to people’s hearts. However, she didn’t forget to mention her sister Pooja Bhatt’s name. The actress said, “I’ve to take my sister’s name because she is like the queen of our family. I admire her for who she is and the way she carries herself."

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss OTT - Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani & of course her sister Pooja Bhatt ji.Alia says, Elvish bahot hi funny aur entertaining hain. Uska systumm hai! 🔥 #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/hI7CbhsYsX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, fans are abuzz that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has received a thrilling extension of two weeks. This extension would be a testament to the exceptional casting prowess of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav, who have elevated this season to the status of an all-time blockbuster.