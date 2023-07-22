Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev And Abhishek Malhan Get Into A Nasty Fight During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has managed to keep its fans hooked with intense drama, fun tasks and never-ending conflicts between the participants. Every contestant is trying to beat each other and get closer to the trophy. Becoming a house captain not only gives authority to the participants but also saves them from elimination. In the latest episode, five contenders took part in the captaincy task, but the competition turned ugly as Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev got into a heated argument.

In the recent episode, another fun and unique captaincy task was announced, where— Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve—had to fill a Bigg Boss sign with clay. The remaining contestants on the show had to destroy what these contenders made in order to help their favourite participant become the captain. Abhishek Malhan was hosting this task. The fight between Avinash and him started during this game and escalated afterwards.

It so happened that during the task, Aashika Bhatia was determined to destroy the sign made by Avinash. She kept removing the clay and obstructed him from re-building it. The two got into a fight and hurled insults at each other. Avinash called her a “Beil" while Aashika accused him of body shaming her and hitting her during the task. As a result, Abishek Malhan stepped in to resolve the matter, but things did not calm down. While Avinash mocked Aashika, Abhishek asked him to stay within his limits and said, “Ladkiyon se ladne wali bakri." The verbal fight intensified, and the two also called each other, “Nalla." Manisha Rani tried to stop Abhishek from reminding him that he was the host for the task. Later, Bebika Dhurve stepped in to pacify things.

As the task was over, Abhishek wanted to sort things out with Avinash, who was in no mood for reconciliation. Avinash brought out instances from the past when he had carried out a secret task against Elvish Yadav and both accused each other of being abusive.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt defeated everyone in the captaincy task and emerged as the new captain of the house. Now all eyes are on who will be evicted this week.