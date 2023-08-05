Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Argues With Abhishek Malhan Over His Punishment Task

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches its conclusion, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who among the contestants will lift the trophy. With the competition heating up, everyone is trying to secure their spot in the game. In the latest episode, tensions escalated during the ration task, leading to a major altercation between Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev. The argument quickly intensified, and both contestants hurled insults at each other.

In the episode, Abhishek Malhan, the current captain, took charge of the ration task. Following the rules, Abhishek had to select housemates for punishment based on criteria set by Bigg Boss earlier in the day. For the first condition, Abhishek was tasked with choosing someone who had gotten dirty in the game and needed to clean up. He selected Bebika Dhurve for this penalty. As a result, Abhishek had to supervise Bebika while she did the laundry as part of her punishment.

In the next round, Abhishek had to pick someone who had started the show strongly but had lost the zeal to play. He chose Manisha Rani for this punishment. As a penalty, she had to polish shoes. Interestingly, Manisha took the punishment cheerfully, claiming that she required it.

But the tiff started in the third and final round when Abhishek had to select two candidates who were accused of not publicly expressing their ideas and indulging in gossip about others behind their backs. Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev were the ones chosen for this punishment. Jiya and Avinash were both angered by Abhishek’s decision and argued with him. While Jiya completed the task, Avinash appeared agitated, resulting in a heated argument and refusing to do the task. Avinash said, “Everyone In the house speaks behind the back, and I won’t be coming and telling you or Elvish everything. I will obviously speak about my views with others." He also reverted back to Abhishek and told him that he had to complete the terms of the task.

Avinash’s argument irked Abhishek, who in turn said, “If I am talking properly with you, please do the same. Don’t go on my aukaat, as if I start misbehaving and saying inappropriate things, then you would start complaining about it again that he doesn’t know how to talk properly."

The argument between Avinash and Abhishek continued for a prolonged period, with Pooja Bhatt and other housemates urging Avinash to complete the task as the ration supply was at stake. However, Avinash remained firm in his refusal to participate. As a result, the housemates ended up receiving the basic ration instead of a premium one.