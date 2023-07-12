Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Consoles Emotional Falaq Nazz After Nomination Task

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza, captivating audiences with its gripping episodes and dramatic twists. In the latest episode, emotions ran high as Falaq Naazz broke down after making a significant sacrifice during a nomination task. Avinash Sachdev stepped up to provide her with the much-needed consolation.

In the nomination task, contestants were asked to sacrifice their personal belongings and nominate a fellow housemate. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were leading the task. As per the rules, Abhishek was saved from nomination due to audience voting while Jiya was safe as the house captain. During the task, Jiya and Abhishek had to approve requests from contestants who made sacrifices and provided valid reasons.

Falaq Naazz decided to sacrifice her family photo in order to nominate Manisha Rani, a move that touched the hearts of both viewers and her fellow contestants. Jiya and Abhishek acknowledged Falaq’s brave sacrifice and her reasoning against Manisha. However, as Abhishek discarded her family photo, Falaq became overwhelmed with emotions and rushed to her bed. Avinash quickly followed her. He hugged Falaq and consoled her during her vulnerable moment. Despite her tears, Falaq assured Avinash that she was doing fine, appreciating his support.

The growing closeness between Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev has been noticed by fellow contestants Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar. Avinash has expressed his feelings for Falaq but she shared that she currently wants to focus on herself and requires time before considering a relationship.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has introduced an interactive format, granting viewers the power to influence the show’s outcomes through audience participation. This unique twist has added an extra layer of excitement to the already popular reality show. While the romance and drama unfold in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, several contestants have bid farewell to their fellow housemates. Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri were among those who were evicted from the house. Furthermore, Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show due to family medical emergencies, leaving a void in the dynamics of the house.

As of now, the eight remaining contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt. With romance, drama, and unexpected evictions, Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As the season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the next twist that will leave them gasping in shock and excitement.