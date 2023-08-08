Avinash Sachdev DENIES Dating Shafaq, Proposing To Falaq Naaz: 'Proposal Is A Big Word' | Exclusive

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT saw love blooming between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. When Avinash proposed to Falaq, she acknowledged it but at the same time reassured him that she wanted to wait and see how their friendship develops naturally rather than taking a hasty decision. Avinash, who was evicted from the house on Sunday along with Jad Hadid, met Falaq at her home for dinner.

When News18 caught up with the Choti Bahu actor, he clarified that it was not a proposal and he was simply expressing his feelings to Falaq, “Proposal is a big word. I just shared my feelings with her. I got this feeling when I was inside the house and I thought that I should convey it to her. I found a different kind of comfort when I would be with Falaq and I got the same vibe from her so it was not one-sided. Falak chose not to say anything at that point and just wanted to go with the flow. I got this feeling after a long time and it took me a good two weeks to express myself as I am a shy person. It took a lot of courage and effort. My feelings for her are real and honestly, I did not get inside the house to get into any relationships or with a plan."

Ask him about how they plan to take this relationship forward and he says, “There is nothing more to say about it. The two of us have gone through immense hardships, and I believe that we now want to be there for our family. When it comes to our loved ones, there is a significant backlog for both Falaq and me and we both need time for it. We both want to concentrate on our careers. She is not going anywhere and we are there for each other, always. We are going organically and whatever will happen, it will be for the best for both of us."

Recently it was reported that Avinash previously dated Falaq’s sister, actor Shafaq Naaz. In an exclusive interview with News18, Falaq previously stated that even if it were true, they were grown ups and would maturely handle the matter. However, Avinash denies dating Shafaq and said that they appeared together in a telefilm and that the audience enjoyed their connection. “I don’t think I had any feelings for Shafaq. We were paired romantically together in a telefilm and the audience loved our chemistry. We shot for it in Mahabaleshwar for about 20 days and we did share a good bond but never became friends in real life nor did we have anything that people are spreading rumours about."