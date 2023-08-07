Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid Evicted in Shocking Double Elimination Ahead Of Finale

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev faced a double eviction from the Bigg Boss house, just one week before the grand finale. The decision was announced by host Salman Khan.

Among the nominated contestants for elimination this week, which included Avinash, Jad, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani, both Jad and Avinash were unexpectedly evicted in a shocking double elimination. The contestant who had already secured a spot in the finale was Abhishek Malhan, as he was the last captain chosen by the other housemates. After the double eviction, the final list of contestants heading to the finale stands at Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar.

In an earlier promo from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was shown cautioning the existing contestants of the show. He had said that reaching the finale will not be easy. “Aap sab ko kya lagta hai ki finale tak pahunchna bahoot asaan hoga? Finale ke itne paas aakar aaj hoga double elimination. (What do you all think that going to the finale is easy? After coming so close to the finale, today there will be double elimination)"

In the earlier episode, Pooja Bhatt criticised her fellow contestants before her turn in the task. She said that their fights, love, and friendships are all fake. She said in Hindi, “Each one of you have tried to degrade another here. Your fights are fake, your love is fake, your friendships are fake. If you want to win, win it fair and square, with a lot of dignity… I am not here to call someone a sinner, but I consider some of them as fools."

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will take place next week on August 13.