Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani Get Into An Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season, which is currently streaming on JioCinema and Voot, is enthralling viewers with its compelling mix of drama, emotions, and unexpected turns. Former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are among the participants this year on the Salman Khan-hosted show. But it seems the situation between these fellow contestants is not amicable, and neither can see each other eye to eye.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the equation between Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani is expected to get worse as the duo gets into a heated conversation with each other. The publication mentioned that the conflict started when Palak made an attempt to resolve prior issues with Avinash and wanted to have an open chat with him. Instead of putting an end to the fight, it only aggravated it as other contestants watched helplessly. Avinash and Palak hurled insults at each other, and the conversation turned nasty.

The report added that Avinash lashed out at his ex Palak by saying, “Have the audacity to listen, you idiot woman." In reply to this, Palak said, “It’s impossible to talk to you Avinash, you have a gutter mouth, and it’s better we don’t talk".

Earlier in one of the episodes, Palak Purswani shared details about why she and Avinash broke up. She also revealed details about their love story to housemates Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

Palak informed, “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up, and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye. We were together for four and a half years."

Further, she shared that the duo met through a common friend when Palak had just come out of a relationship. Palak expressed that she was jumping from one relationship to another. When the friend introduced them, they instantly struck a chord and found a lot of similarities with each other. Palak went on to express her deep commitment to the relationship, claiming that she had finally met a man who could actually care for her after a long period. “He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for," she said.

Reportedly, Avinash and Palak broke up in 2021 after a roka ceremony in Mumbai earlier that year, at which they also revealed their business endeavour.