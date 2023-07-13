Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan And The Family Factor

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has witnessed many heated altercations among the contestants. The show is famous for its fiery fights where the contestants could be seen screaming and yelling at each other. In the last episode, a major fight broke out between Bebika Dhurve and Abhisek Malhan.

A dispute broke out between Abhishek and Bebika as she sat on his bed to gossip with Manisha. Abhishek got furious and started shouting at her and asked her to get up. Bebika, in anger, threw a barb at Abhishek and said that she wished that Nishchay (Ahishek’s brother) was here instead of him. She added that Bigg Boss chose the wrong brother for the show.

Abhishek reacted to Bebika’s jab and said why is she concerned about his brother since he is not even interested in her. To which, Bebika replied that Nishchay would have been a better contestant in the show and not him. Abhishek replied that Bigg Boss knows whom to choose.

Another contestant Manisha Rani intervened in the fight to calm them and mockingly asked Bebika why is she fighting when she has accepted that Abhishek is her ‘devar’. Abhishek sneered at Bebika and said that his brother is not available for her. Bebika strikes back and says that Nishchay has a crush on her that Abhishek is not aware of.

Abhishek taunted Manisha for growing her friendship with Bebika. He kept prodding Manisha over her budding friendship with Bebika. Manisha lost patience and retaliated by saying that Bebika is her friend and she is reacting to the situation.

Later, Bebika got up and sat with Pooja. Manisha tried to start a conversation with Bebika. However, Bebika refused to talk to her and burst into tears. While she was in tears, she said that she missed Cyrus and said that if he would have been here, she would be happy and chilling with him.