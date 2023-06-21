Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve Accuses Falaq Naazz Of Body Shaming Her

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 made its debut last week, captivating viewers and leaving them eagerly anticipating each new episode. In the recent one, tensions escalated between contestants Falaq Naazz and Bebika Dhurve, resulting in a heated argument. Falaq’s comment sparked controversy as it was perceived by some as an instance of body shaming towards Bebika. However, Falaq later clarified that her statement was not intended to target any specific contestant.

The issue arose when the new captain Falaq Naazz was assigning household responsibilities among the contestants, and Bebika Dhurve was given the task of cleaning the bathroom. However, Bebika expressed her preference for working in the kitchen and questioned whether Falaq had also asked Aaliya about cleaning the bathroom. In response, Falaq clarified that Aaliya had been taking care of the kitchen duties from the beginning and was capable of handling them alone.

As the conversation grew more heated, Manisha Rani intervened and offered to take on the responsibility of cleaning the washroom alongside Bebika. However, Falaq Naazz requested Manisha to rest as she was unwell and made a comment saying, “Sab ‘hatte katte’ hai na karenge kaam (Everyone is healthy, they will work)".

Bebika Dhurve was deeply upset by Falaq’s comment and interpreted it as a mockery of her body. She believed that Falaq was eager to become the captain and was attempting to assign tasks to everyone. Avinash Sachdev later clarified to Bebika that since there was no captain appointed yet, everyone was responsible for carrying out their tasks. Subsequently, Falaq explained that her statement was intended to convey that everyone was in good health and not a comment on anyone’s weight or body.

Meanwhile, outside the house, Shafaq Naaz, the sister of Falaq Naaz, came forward to defend Falaq against the accusations of body shaming made by fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve. Shafaq took to Twitter and expressed her support, stating, “What a desperate attempt at wrongly accusing someone of Body Shaming! There are better ways to get your footage than mudslinging others! Try harder Bebika, because this surely isn’t working."

In a recent development, Falaq Naaz emerged as the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, securing immunity from elimination. As the first captain of the season, Falaq now holds a position of power and influence. Meanwhile, in the first week of the show, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for eviction.