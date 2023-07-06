Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve Claims Jad Hadid Cannot Stand ‘Strong Women’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting heated with each passing episode as the contestants try to get the audience’s attention on the show. Bigg Boss announced a task to choose a new captain of the house. The task saw the contestant going all out and eventually lead to Jad Hadid’s confrontation with Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani, who were left in tears. The task involved removing the current captain, Jiya, from her seat in the garden. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha attempted to remove Jiya from her seat but nothing worked out. Jiya remained seated and retained her captaincy.

While other contestants tried to force Jiya to leave her seat, Jad could not see her suffer. He encouraged Jiya to remain seated.

As Bebika attempted to force Jiya out of the seat, Jad became upset. Jad’s aggressive behaviour did not go down well with Bebika who accused of him being disrespectful to women. During this exchange, Jad spit. Bebika accused of him looking at her while spitting.

Jad, however, denied it. Meanwhile, Jad even pushed Manisha on the ground when she was accumulating things to target Jiya.

At Jiya Shankar’s insistence, Jad Hadid reluctantly apologised to Manisha Rani for his behaviour. On the other hand, Bebika Dhurve refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek Malhan for things that happened during the task.

Bebika then expressed her feelings about the incidents that took place with Pooja Bhatt. “Just because of Salman sir, I started talking to Abhishek. I shouldn’t have spoken to him." She added that he kept taunting her to be good in front of Jiya and even didn’t hesitate to defame her in front of everyone,” she said.

Pooja and Bebika then talked about Jad Hadid’s behaviour. Pooja stated that some of the contestants are using Bebika for their daily meals and then humiliating her. Cyrus Broacha also exclaims that Jad’s behaviour changes when he is in a rage. He said, “I think he has a problem with strong women." Bebika then commented that “His history is that his ex-wife is a highly educated lady." She added that Jad himself admitted that he can’t stand strong women who have their own opinions. He prefers “weaker and submissive women." Pooja mentioned that this is an issue concerning all men, not just Jad in particular.

Jiya Shankar overheard the conversation and later discusses it with Jad, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev.

Jad denies telling Bebika anything about his divorce, while Avinash concludes that it was wrong to bring this up.