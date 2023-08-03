Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve’s Father Predicts Contestants' Future, Avinash Sachdev Disagrees

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching its finale and with the episode, the competition is getting more interesting. In the recent episodes, all the contestants got the opportunity to meet one of their family members. Bebika Dhurve’s father, Pandit Janardhan Dhurve, a well-known astrologer, met all the contestants. During his time in the house, he made predictions about their past and future, along with giving them some valuable advice. While everyone was satisfied with their prediction, Avinash Sachdev seemed to disagree with Bebika’s father.

Bebika’s father predicted Avinash Sachdev’s destiny by noting that his prior business ventures did not go well. He, however, told Avinash that he would begin earning well between the ages of 38 and 52. The astrologer then shared some insights from his past, stating that his previous marriage was unsuccessful due to a lack of physical closeness and that his ex-wife did not have a strong relationship with his parents. According to the astrologer, the divorce was a favourable conclusion, and Avinash will have the opportunity to marry again at the age of 39, this time to a divorced person.

Avinash Sachdev disagreed with certain aspects of Pandit Janardhan Dhruve’s predictions concerning his marriage. Talking about it to Jad Hadid, Avinash noted that while his marriage had problems, Pandit Janardhan’s claim regarding a lack of physical connection between him and his ex-wife was not correct. Avinash further emphasized that his ex-wife’s issues to settle with his parents were incorrect.

Meanwhile, the astrologer told Manisha that she is determined and self-sufficient and should expect to marry in 2024. Manisha was pleased with the prediction. Next, he prophesied that between the ages of 28 and 36, Abhishek Malhan would make a lot of money and that his wishes would be granted. Also, Abhishek should expect to marry after the age of 28, with a partner of his choice. Pandit Janardhan told Jad Hadid not to think of getting back with his ex-wife as it would be detrimental, and that even if both of them wanted to reunite, there would be no peace between them. He also predicted that Jad would find love again in the future.

Further, Pandit Janardhan said that Elvish Yadav may enter politics after the age of 36, but that he will flourish in the sphere of entertainment. Lastly, he mentioned that Pooja Bhatt may soon meet a wealthy man who is 7 or 9 years younger than her.