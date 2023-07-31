Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bharti Singh, Shweta Tripathi And Vijay Varma Spice Up Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its seventh week and the excitement among the audience is at its peak as they eagerly await the winner of the show. Last week was packed with contestants competing to win the ticket to the finale task as well as trying to save themselves from nomination. The host, Salman Khan, graced the show on the weekend to review their performance and also introduce some special guests who would engage the participants in fun activities. This weekend, the special guests on the show were the cast of the new series, Kaalkoot, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma. Along with them, to add an extra dose of laughter, Bharti Singh also graced the episode.

In the episode, Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Varma were seen promoting their series Kaalkoot, a suspense crime thriller. The story revolves around the life of a police officer who decides to resign from his position but comes across the most important case of his career, which completely changes his life. The series is now streaming on Jio Cinema. The actors presented an FIR task to all the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. During this task, the housemates were asked to locate a BB house criminal and submit an FIR against them.

On the other hand, the weekend episode was a complete entertainer, especially with the presence of comedian Bharti Singh. She joined the stage with Salman Khan and the team of Kaalkoot. Bharti danced with Salman Khan before she entered the house. She also interacted with the housemates and played some fun games with them.

Meanwhile, rapper Emiway Bantai was also invited to Bigg Boss OTT 2. He performed for the audience and also had a fun session with the contestants.

The major highlight of the episode was the eviction of the wild card entrant, Aashika Bhatia, owing to insufficient support in the house. She was nominated last week along with Manisha Rani. Pooja Bhatt and Manisha bid an emotional farewell to her.