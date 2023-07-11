Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha Exits Salman Khan Show For SHOCKING Reason

Cyrus Broacha, one of the funniest and the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, has reportedly exited from Salman Khan-hosted show due to health issues. Cyrus has taken a voluntary exit from the show after he requested the makers to get him out.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Cyrus had a breakdown and he even begged Salman Khan to let him out but the host comforted him at the time. Now, it’s being said that Cyrus has walked out of the show. His exit is likely to be aired in tonight’s episode.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Cyrus had revealed the real reason behind his participation on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He said, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, ‘Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house.’ Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

Cyrus Broacha also got candid about a couple of things he would be particular about in the Bigg Boss house. “My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16 degrees. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others. Also, there is nothing to do. So I need to find one person to talk to. Although, I do talk a lot with myself as you can tell from this answer. I do manage a little bit on my own but I do need a partner from time to time," he shared.