Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Mocks Avinash Sachdev, Says He Will Romance Falaq After His Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entertained viewers for over a month now. Show’s loyal fans are even more excited since it has been extended by 2 weeks and will stream longer than its set date. Just like every week, this week too, the contestants had to face a new captaincy task. But, the game took a different turn after Elvish Yadav started mocking Avinash Sachdev and the two ended up in a major brawl of words.

In the latest episode, as per the rules of the captaincy task, Elvish Yadav had to sit on a throne and dictate work to the other participants. The condition was that if he managed to handle the housemates effectively during this task, he would become the new captain. During this task, Elvish called Avinash Sachdev and asked him to repeat what he said. Avinash, on the other hand, was disinterested and distorted everything Elvish said. For Instance, as Elvish asked Abinash to say, “Main dheent hu," the latter replied, “Tu Dheent hai." Elvish was irritated by his behaviour and complained to Bigg Boss that Avinash was not performing his task properly.

Later, Elvish and Avinash get into an argument and the former says that when Avinash leaves the house, he will do many things behind his back. Elvish also irked Avinash by commenting, “Bandi teri, romance mera," hinting at Avinash and Falaq Naazz rumoured attraction towards each other.

Avinash reacts and charges Elvish for his comments about him and Falaq. The former is stopped by Abhishek Malhan. Falaq Naazz also takes offence and asks Elvish to keep her name out of this. Avinash then leaves the task and expresses that he does not want Elvish to be the captain.

Before Avinash, Elvish also targeted Falaq Naazz, asking her to say things like, “Avinash Dheela Hai," “Elvish is much better than Avinash for me, Elvish, I Love you." Falaq denies saying all this and also points out that Elvish could have done the task easily, but now he has ruined his chances of becoming the next captain.

Meanwhile, other highlights of the latest episode were Jiya Shankar’s prank on Elvish Yadav. She made him drink soapy water and called him “dumb" for not realising it. Jiya later apologized for her actions. Further, Jiya was also seen teasing Abhishek Malhan, biting his hand, and asking if he wanted to be with her.

Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev are a few of those who are nominated for eviction this week. Viewers are waiting to see whose journey inside the Bigg Boss House will end soon.