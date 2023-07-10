Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ex-Contestant Aarti Singh Claims Salman Khan's Reality Show Can Be 'Very Draining'

Cyrus Broacha in recent episode has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show

Being in the Bigg Boss house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally. The house is designed to be a pressure cooker environment, where you are constantly surrounded by cameras and fellow contestants, with limited access to the outside world. This isolation can take a toll on your mental health.

While the experience can be rewarding in terms of gaining recognition and exposure, it’s crucial to acknowledge the toll it can take on mental well-being. The tasks and challenges assigned by Bigg Boss further test your physical and mental endurance. Sleep deprivation, emotional breakdowns, and conflicts can become commonplace. It requires a great deal of emotional resilience and mental strength to cope with such an environment.

Ex contestant Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh commented on Cyrus’s situation saying, “It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up. They don’t have to prove anything to anyone; it’s their own journey. Even I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation. I’m sure he will fight it".

No contestant walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday, July 9. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan announced that no nomination will take place this week. The contestants who were nominated for elimination were - Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Rani.

During the episode, Cyrus Broacha also expressed his desire to take voluntary exit. However, Pooja Bhatt explained to him against the decision following which he changed his mind. Salman Khan also warned Cyrus of the legalities involved if he decides to take a voluntary exit.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt. Four contestants have been evicted from the show so far, these are - Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui have been .

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has also been extended by another two weeks. Initially, the reality show was planned for a six-week run. However, on Saturday, Salman announced the extension and praised the contestants. The finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will now take place on August 13. It is being said that the makers are also likely to introduce wildcard contestants in the show soon. Reportedly, evicted contestant Palak Purswani is also set to re-enter the house. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

