Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fahmaan Khan FINALLY Reveals If He Is Participating In Salman Khan's Show

For a long time now, reports claiming Fahmaan Khan will be participating in the season season of Bigg Boss 2 have been making headlines. However, the former Imlie actor has finally revealed that even though he was approached for Salman Khan’s show, he has refused to participate.

“No, I’m not doing the show," Khan told Pinkvilla and argued that reality shows are not his cup of tea. He also mentioned that he entered the showbiz industry to showcae his acting talent and would want to stick to that as of now.

“Firstly, that’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor added.

It was being said that Fahmaan will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 since his current show, Dharampatni is all set to go off-air soon. Reportedly, the actor has already shot for the last episode of the show and it will air on June 9.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin in the first week of June. Reportedly, Salman Khan has already shot for the promo of the show and it will be released soon. The first season of the show was hosted by Karan Johar.

The buzz is that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate. Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora, who earlier worked together in Kaatelal & Sons are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. However, no name has been officially announcement as of now.