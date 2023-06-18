Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Has 'Nothing To Hide' As She Joins Show After Sheezan Khan's Bail | Exclusive

Falaq Naaz made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From 2011 to 2012, she played Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. But, it was as Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka from 2013 to 2017 that she shot to fame. The actress, who admits to News18 in an exclusive chat that it has been a tough year so far, says she’s looking forward to having a good time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Hours before entering the house, the actress opened up to us about her strongest personality trait, her strategy and more.

Read the excerpts below:

Why did you decide to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

It doesn’t matter where it’ll air – television or OTT. The brand — Bigg Boss — is enough for me. If Salman Khan sir is hosting that show, people will watch it regardless. This year was hard, so I felt that it’s the time I come to the fore and show people who I am personally. Until now, no one knows anything about my personal life. I have kept it completely private. My fans have loved me in different characters but through the reality show, I want to win hearts as Falaq. I want them to be fans of my real self and not my characters. That’s my motive. Toh lagega ki naam aur izzat kamaa lee hain (It’ll feel as though I’ve earned fame and respect).

It’s been a tough year following Tunisha Sharma’s tragic death and your brother, Sheezan Khan’s arrest. Do you think it’ll be tough to keep personal matters away from the public eye, now that you will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT?

Guard woh karta hain jisko koi darr ho. Jab kuch kiya hee nahi waisa toh guard kyun karna hai? Show ka jab concept pata hain toh kyun hide karu? I think people only come to the show when they are truly ready for it. Mujhe kisi cheeze ka darr nahin hain. I’m sure log mujhe bahut pyaar dene waale hain. Baki izzat dena toh upar wale ke haath mein hai (If they haven’t done anything like that needs to be hidden from the public, why fear? We already know the concept of the show. I think people only come to the show when they are truly ready for it. I’m not afraid of anything. I’m sure people will give me a lot of love. As for respect, that is in the hands of God).

Bigg Boss is all about what makes one stand out from the crowd. What do you think you’ll bring to the table?

My rawness. Real hona har kisi ke bas ki baat nahi hain. Aap jaise ho waise sabko dikhana – yeh bahut badi cheez hai – without thinking whether or not someone will accept you for who you are. (Being true to oneself and being real is not something everyone can do, especially in today’s world). I don’t fear it. I think that’s my strongest personality trait and I’m sure it’ll work in my favour on the show.

Do you have a strategy in mind to sustain in the game?

You have to very quick about everything. We have just got 6 weeks in hand. The presence of mind is very important because there isn’t much time to lazily observe and react.