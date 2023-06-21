Falaq Naazz Becomes The First Captain Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 continues to captivate viewers with its unrelenting drama, reaching its peak within a week. One of the hot topics of conversation among the contestants revolves around the absence of a captain due to rule violations. However, in a surprising turn of events, Falaq Naazz has now emerged as the new captain of the house. This unexpected development marks a significant milestone for Falaq, as assuming the captaincy not only guarantees her safety from nominations but also grants her immunity from elimination. As the first captain of the season, Falaq holds a position of considerable power and influence.

On June 20, the first captaincy task finally took place. The crucial responsibility of selecting the captain was entrusted to the “captain makers" Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha. Employing strategic tactics, Abhishek nominated Akanksha Puri, while Cyrus put forth Falaq as his chosen candidate for the captaincy position.

The decision-making process ignited intense discussions and deliberations among the housemates. After careful planning and consideration, Falaq Naazz emerged victorious, earning the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Falaq Naazz has managed to leave a positive mark on her fellow housemates and viewers. With her newfound authority, it will fascinating to observe how she navigates the challenges, conflicts and dynamics within the house.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house intensified as Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were announced as the nominated contestants for potential eviction.

The episode also saw Bigg Boss confiscating all the ration from the house and introducing a unique concept called the ‘BB Vendi’ machine. In this unique challenge, the housemates were given the task of utilizing the machine for their ration shopping and navigating the process by using the BB currency as their means of purchase. Palak Purswani openly expressed her disappointment when the housemates collectively decided to prioritise chicken over coffee during the task. Following the completion of the task, Jiya Shankar was spotted in the bedroom, shedding tears as the housemates were unable to procure yoghurt as part of the house ration.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on June 17 on Jio Cinema.