Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz Breaks Down In Front of Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been captivating viewers since Day 1, drawing attention with its unexpected twists and bonding in the house. In just two weeks, the audience has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. In the latest episode, an interesting task unfolded where contestants were asked to exchange toothpaste and share their thoughts about one another. During this task, Jiya Shankar chose Falaq Naazz and expressed her concern that Falaq seemed hesitant to open up. Jiya asked Falaq to feel comfortable approaching her for any conversation, even if it involved expressing frustration or anger.

Once the task was completed, Jiya and Falaq sat down together to address any misconceptions they had about each other. They shared their thoughts and concerns while discussing the issues impacting their friendship. This conversation allowed them to clear the air and gain a better understanding of each other’s perspectives.

In conversation with Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz says, “After whatever happened, I cried, and I take time to heal. If you think I hold grudges against you, then that’s not true. I am just in my space, and you shouldn’t overthink Jiya." Jiya replies, “I understand this situation because even I don’t trust anyone easily or don’t easily form friendships. Because I have a lot of baggage and I have healed from it, but if there is a similar situation, I just get a flashback about it."

Falaq adds, “You don’t have to tell this to me, Jiya. You are not the first person." She revealed that there was someone in her life who had come with emotional baggage. Falaq acknowledged that Jiya held a place in her heart, but she couldn’t give that same place to anyone else. She compared her feelings for Jiya to the way she felt about that significant person, who was very close to her.

Falaq admitted her fear and expressed the need for time to heal from the emotional experiences she had gone through.

She clarified that she held no grudges against Jiya Shankar. The two of them resolved their differences and embraced each other after their conversation. They even made a promise to maintain their friendship forever.