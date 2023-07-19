Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz Thinks Abhishek Malhan Has A Soft Corner For Aashika Bhatia

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has resonated well with the audience for various reasons. Staying true to its format, the latest season has loads of entertainment, a diverse group of contestants, heated arguments, fun tasks, and more. Over the years, many contestants have found love on the show, and even in this season, several participants have been linked to each other by their fellow housemates. Recently, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar started doubting that Abhishek Malhan might have a soft corner for Aashika Bhatia. But Jiya’s reaction was what caught the audience’s attention the most.

In the latest episode, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar spotted Abhishek Malhan and Aashika Bhatia talking to each other. Abhishek was appreciating Aashika’s perfume, and eventually, he was also writing on her forehead. Seeing this, Falaq told Jiya that she thinks, “It can be an attraction. Because she got hurt because of him and he might have a soft corner. When a girl gets hurt because of a boy, the boy melts… kitna bhi sakht launda ho, ladka pighalta hai. This is my observation."

Jiya Shankar reacted to this and said, “I thought so too. But Abhishek’s choice must be better." Falaq was confused by her words and added, “Better toh hai. The girl is good. Why are you getting possessive? Why don’t you like her?" Jiya remained silent but later she added, “I am not feeling good. In general, I am saying. The girl is not smart. I feel in Abhishek’s choice, he must like someone smart."

Falaq then went on to tease Abhishek Malhan with Aashika Bhatia’s name, and Jiya also joined her there. Falaq told Abhishek, “We are seeing kya aashiqui chal rahi hai yahan pe." Intrigued by this comment, Abhishek quizzes her, “Oh I am falling in love. But who are you talking about?" Jokingly, Falaq dropped a hint, saying, “Aashiqana." Abhishek then realised to whom she was referring all this time and exclaimed, “Oh! Now I got it. I swear on God, I realised now." While Falaq continues to tease him over his changed behaviour, Abhishek clarifies that there is nothing between them.

Meanwhile, Aashika Bhatia, who entered the show last week as a wild card entry, has been nominated for eviction. Along with her, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev are also nominated this week. The viewers will have to wait for the weekend episode to find out who gets evicted.