Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz's Mother Reveals 'Real Reason' Behind Her Crying During Onion Task

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Falaq Naazz is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. (Credits: Instagram)

Falaq Naazz's mother, Kehekshan shared a time when their family faced extreme hardship during Ramzan that they had nothing to eat except onion peels.

Falaq Naazz, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been making headlines lately. However, it’s not just her on-screen presence that has been the talk of the town. Recently, Falaq’s mother, Kehekshan spoke about Falaq’s emotional outburst during the onion task and the accusations of her daughter’s invisibility on the show.

In a chat with ETimes, Falaq’s mother shared, “She did not cry because she had to eat onions. There was a time when we did not have anything to eat during Ramzan. Falaq was around 9/10 and the situation had become such that we didn’t have anything to eat, only onion peels were left. My daughter observed a fast by consuming those peels. That triggered her in the show. When I was watching the show, I also got triggered and I was also crying with her. It was one of the most difficult times of our life." Kehekshan emphasized that people needed to consider others’ circumstances before making fun of them.

She further mentioned that Falaq prefers not to shout unnecessarily and chooses to speak only when required. This reserved nature, according to Kehekshan, is a result of their household environment, where they believe in resolving issues peacefully with a calm mind. However, she acknowledged that in today’s world, being diplomatic and raising one’s voice when necessary is also important. Kehekshan pointed out that Falaq’s aversion to gossip and badmouthing may be viewed as a drawback, but it is an integral part of her personality.

During a task on Bigg Boss, Akanksha Puri instructed Falaq to eat five raw onions with their peels still on. Falaq accepted the challenge and managed to eat the onions. However, she started feeling unwell and eventually vomited. Worried about her health, Falaq sought medical attention and went to the doctor’s room. Later, she hugged Jad Hadid and broke down in tears.

Regarding personal comments made by Abhishek Malhan’s family, Kehekshan expressed gratitude towards them, stating that their actions spoke for themselves. She refrained from targeting anyone or passing judgment on their upbringing. She also emphasized that Falaq did not comment on Abhishek’s upbringing either but highlighted certain behaviours that she observed.

