Bigg Boss OTT 2 Family Week: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev's Emotional Reunion With Their Moms

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is soon going to step into its grand final in just two weeks. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is currently in its seventh week. As per tradition in previous seasons, the upcoming episodes will feature a family week celebration, where each contestant will have the pleasure of welcoming one of their family members into the house.

A day back, Jio Cinema delighted fans by sharing promos that offer a glimpse of the family week celebrations in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The first promo showcases Avinash Sachdev’s emotional reunion with his beloved mother. Overwhelmed with joy, Avinash rushes towards the main entrance as soon as his mom enters, and their reunion brings tears to everyone’s eyes. Avinash takes the opportunity to show his mom around his favourite spots in the Bigg Boss house. Additionally, Manisha Rani playfully reveals to Avinash’s mom that he never pays attention whenever she flirts with him. “Avinash’s heartwarming reunion with his mom brings tears to everyone’s eyes,” read the caption of the video.

Watch:

Following Avinash’s reunion, Jio Cinema uploaded another touching promo featuring Abhishek Malhan on their social media platform. The promo captures the emotional moment when Abhishek is overwhelmed with joy and bursts into tears upon seeing his mother, embracing her tightly. Witnessing their heartfelt reunion, even Manisha Rani couldn’t hold back her emotions. The caption of the video stated, “Abhishek breaks down seeing his mom enter the BBOTT house!”

Watch the video here:

In yet another promo, viewers get a glimpse of Abhishek’s mother meeting all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The house comes alive with warmth and love as she interacts with each of them, creating a heartening atmosphere that viewers won’t want to miss.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made its debut on June 17, and the highly anticipated grand finale episode is set to air on August 13. This week’s nominated contestants at risk of eviction from the show include Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani. On the other hand, the fortunate contestants who have secured their spot in the finale week are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. The stakes are high as the competition reaches its climax, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.