Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Bebika Dhurve Out; Salman Khan Tells Her Parents 'Aap Chahte The Main Sudharu Isko?'

A month back, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere with a bang as he gave an energetic dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’. Later, Salman left introduced Bebika as a contestant on the show.

Cut to August, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently underway in Mumbai. Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are now vying for the trophy. Ex-contestants Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani are on sets to take part in the grand finale festivities.

Due to less votes, Bebika was voted out of the house and didn’t make it to the top 3. Salman Khan said said to her parents, “Isiliye apne uske Bigg Boss house bheja taaki Salman Khan isko sudhare? Ghar mein bhi aise dadagiri karti hai? Isiliye apne ussi Dubai bhej diya? Yeha dentistry nehi kar sakti thi kya?" Bebika’s mother said, “Bigg Boss jaake usse akal aa gayi hai." Salman told Bebika, “Top 4 tak aa gayi, bahut badi baat hai."

Bebika rapped her now-famous song ‘Teri boti boti kar dungi’ on stage right after being evicted. She also said that she now realises that many must have not voted for her.

This week, Bebika Dhurve, the first guest on Radio Bigg Boss during the final week, discussed the highs and lows of her journey within the house. She candidly spoke about feeling like an underdog due to the overwhelming popularity of other contestants with larger fan bases. Bebika’s emotional side came to the forefront as she recounted a particularly poignant moment - the departure of Cyrus Broacha from the house, which left a deep impact on her.