Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Date, Time, Prize Money: Who Will Win Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s grand finale is just around the corner and fans are eager to know who will emerge as the winner. The housemates of this season have undeniably raised the entertainment quotient with their clever one-liners, intense conflicts, and deep discussions. With personalities like Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), and Elvish Yadav adding comedic charm, and Pooja Bhatt sharing her candid and profound life experiences, the show has been an eclectic mix of emotions and entertainment. Moreover, the presence of Salman Khan as the show’s host adds to the viewers’ enjoyment. Now, after one and a half months, the show is gearing up for its eagerly awaited grand finale.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Date and Time

The grand finale will be held on August 14. The final episode will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free from 9 pm onwards. This will be the first time when the grand finale of any Bigg Boss season will not be held on a Sunday.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Prize Money

The prize money for the show includes a substantial reward of Rs 25 Lakh along with the coveted trophy. However, the cash prize amount was never officially revealed by the show’s makers. In one of the episodes, a conversation between Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan hinted at discussing the undisclosed prize money.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Finalists

In a recent mid-week elimination, Jiya Shankar bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house, narrowing down the finalists to Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan consistently outshines fellow housemates, excelling in tasks and interpersonal dynamics. With his diplomatic approach and strategic acumen, he maintains positive relationships and stands up when needed. After winning a recent task against Pooja Bhatt, he secured the spot as the first finalist of the show.

Elvish Yadav:

Despite being a wildcard entry, Elvish Yadav has captivated OTT audiences since his arrival in the Bigg Boss house. His spotlight-stealing abilities have been evident in clashes with Avinash Sachdeva and creative takes on Bebika Dhruve. With a strong fan base and dynamic presence, Elvish Yadav stands a promising chance of becoming the first wild card to win the reality show.

Manisha Rani:

Manisha Rani, has been in the spotlight for her strategic gameplay in the Bigg Boss house. As one of the most popular contestants this season, Manisha stands a strong chance of winning. Her friendship with participants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav is evident, as she actively supports and guides them through the challenges of the game.

Pooja Bhatt:

Pooja Bhatt has emerged as a fan favourite among the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. She is lauded for her candid nature and outspoken viewpoints. With her ability to forge strong connections with all participants, she stands out as one of the show’s strongest contenders. Notably, she secured her place as the second finalist to enter the grand finale.

Bebika Dhurve:

Bebika Dhurve stands among the top three finalists of the show. Her close ties with Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt are evident, yet she also shares a competitive dynamic with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.