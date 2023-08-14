Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Pooja Bhatt Evicted; 'Proud' Salman Khan Says 'It'll Be Known As Her Season'

A month back, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere with a bang as he gave an energetic dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’. Later, Salman left everyone shocked when he introduced Pooja Bhatt as the final contestant on the show.

Cut to August, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently underway in Mumbai. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are now vying for the trophy. Ex-contestants Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani are on sets to take part in the grand finale festivities.

Due to less votes, Pooja Bhatt was voted out of the house and didn’t make it to the top 4. He said, despite not having worked for a long time, Pooja made a thunderous comeback with the season two of Bigg Boss OTT. Before announcing Pooja’s name, Salman Khan said, “I have to handle a lot every season. You have handled it for me this time. You have made my job so much easier, I want you to go inside the house every season. It’s very difficult to compete with these youngsters, I am very proud of you. We are waiting for you outside. This season is going to be known as the Pooja Bhatt season."

Before leaving, Pooja hailed Bebika. She said, “I had promised her that she will be the last person I’ll hug if I am evicted." After hugging Bebika, she sarcastically asked Manisha to talk less. “Manisha, kam baat karo," she said while making her way out of the Bigg Boss’ house.

During a chat with Pooja from the Mahesh Bhatt said that Alia Bhatt, Pooja’s half-sister, has said that she’s hiding outside the sets of Bigg Boss and cannot wait to hug her.