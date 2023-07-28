Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s Why Neither Jiya Shankar Nor Elvish Yadav Secured A Spot In 'Ticket To Finale'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 serves a daily dose of entertainment and drama to its audience in each episode. The reality show is gradually heading towards its conclusion, and the contestants are determined to secure their position in the competition. Recently, the Ticket To Finale task was announced. While all the participants tried to give their best, YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Jiya Shankar emerged as the top two contenders to secure their spots in the finale. But what happened next was the highlight of the episode.

Before starting the task, Bigg Boss announced that Pooja Bhatt’s captaincy in the house has come to an end, and the new task will not only determine who will secure the finale spot but also introduce the new captain of the house. As per the rules of the task, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav had to take up the Toy Store challenge. They were required to get toys from the warehouse and put up their own stalls. They had to start selling toys at their stall when they heard some kids. Meanwhile, other participants were given pebbles to use as currency to purchase toys from them.

A buzzer would sound during the game, and players would have to swiftly steal toys and pebbles from other shops and relocate them. This way, they could choose a contestant they want to see in the finale. The housemates had to keep working on the challenge until the next announcement. Avinash Sachdev was appointed as the task’s judge.

Throughout the challenge, Elvish was assisted by Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Abhishek Malhan, who all worked hard to help him win. Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid, on the other hand, came together to support Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar. Several quarrels erupted between Jiya and Aashika, Jad and Aashika, Abhishek and Avinash, and Abhishek and Bebika during this task. But the challenge was completed smoothly.

Bebika had 25 pebbles, while Jiya and Elvish tied at 58 pebbles each after the game was over. Jiya and Elvish Yadav emerged as the top two candidates for the finale since Bebika had the fewest pebbles. The final call was with the housemates on whether they wanted to send both of them directly to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale or not. While Pooja and Abhishek agreed to this, others were not in favour. As a result, no one qualified for the finals, and there is no captain of the house as well.

Now, all eyes are on the weekend episode to find out who among the two nominated contestants, Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani, gets evicted.