Bigg Boss OTT 2: It’s Abhishek Malhan, His Mother And Jiya Shankar’s Ring Factor

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewers witnessed Abhishek Malhan’s reunion with his mother during the BB hotel task. After meeting the other contestants and sharing a group hug, Abhishek talked to his mother about the ring incident involving Jiya Shankar and shed light on the true nature of their relationship.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced that Abhishek’s mom would stay overnight in the house.

During their conversation, Abhishek asked his mother if it appeared like he and Jiya Shankar had a connection. His mother agreed and advised him not to spoil his image. Abhishek then talked about the ring incident, where he felt pressured by everyone and ended up putting a ring on Jiya’s finger while going on his knees. His mother suggested that he should have refused to do it. Abhishek explained to his mother that Jiya had been incredibly supportive throughout the game, and his mom agreed with his assessment. He appreciated that Jiya never spoke ill of him and stood by him in various situations, even when she might not have wanted to. Abhishek expressed his desire to continue supporting Jiya as a fellow contestant to assist her in the game.

Abhishek also made it clear to his mother that he doesn’t have any romantic feelings for Jiya. He mentioned that it was the first time a girl openly flirted with him on camera, which made him feel shy and uncertain about how to respond. He stressed that he and Jiya share a good relationship, and she also understands that he doesn’t have romantic feelings for her.

In the weekend episode, comedian Bharti Singh came up with a fun task. She gave gifts to all the contestants and told them to give the gifts to those they thought needed them the most. Jiya Shankar got a ring as her gift, and Bharti playfully told her to give it to the person she wanted to be in a relationship with inside the house. Jiya chose Abhishek, and as he went to her with a smile, he surprised everyone by getting down on one knee and putting the ring on Jiya’s finger.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s mother requested Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek to say sorry to Bebika Dhurve. They apologized, and Bebika forgave them. Then, they all had a group hug with Abhishek’s mom.