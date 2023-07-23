Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Falaq Naaz Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss OTT continues to make headlines with its unpredictable twists and turns. The show has entered is 5th week and now the competition has furthermore intensified. This week, the reality show had a double eviction, as contestants Had Hadid and Falaq Naaz got eliminated from Salman Khan’s reality show.

Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had been nominated for elimination this week.

BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house Retweet If happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

Falaq Naaz made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From 2011 to 2012, she played Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. But, it was as Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka from 2013 to 2017 that she shot to fame.

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss house, Falaq had earlier shared with News18, “This year was hard, so I felt that it’s the time I come to the fore and show people who I am personally. Until now, no one knows anything about my personal life. I have kept it completely private. My fans have loved me in different characters but through the reality show, I want to win hearts as Falaq. I want them to be fans of my real self and not my characters. That’s my motive. Toh lagega ki naam aur izzat kamaa lee hain (It’ll feel as though I’ve earned fame and respect).”

Speaking of Jad Hadid, during the show he once had an emotional conversation with fellow contestants Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha. He revealed that his mother had left him at the neighbour’s door, and he could reunite with her after 17 years.

Cyrus Broacha asked Jad Hadid about his troubled childhood and why he was left on the neighbour’s doorstep. Jad shared that when he was born, his mother’s condition was to baptise him, but Jad’s father had left them and travelled to different locations. He said, “When I was born, he was not around and my mom baptised me and she named me." Jad’s mother thought that his father would never return, and there was no other way to contact him in 1984.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema.