Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Feels Humiliated After Task With Cyrus Broacha

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season is becoming popular among viewers thanks to the consistent drama inside the house. In the first weekend episode of the show, Palak Purswani got evicted from the house, while Jad Hadid and Cyrus Broacha had to perform an unusual task. Hadid faced a mixed set of emotions during the task and opened up about it to fellow contestant Jiya Shankar.

Jad Hadid and Cyrus Broacha were asked to participate in a fun game. Hadid had to read out fan comments about the contestants whereas Broacha was supposed to eat his favourite non-vegetarian food. If Jad makes three mistakes, dirty fluid would be poured on him, and Cyrus would have to stop eating. Both contestants followed the rules and performed the task.

However, it did not go well with Jad, who felt humiliated and put down as he was the one facing the punishment while Cyrus got to eat a delicious meal. Cyrus Broacha, in his initial days in the house, shared how it was difficult for him to go without some form of meat.

Jad Hadid expressed his feelings to Jiya Shankar after the task. The model told her that he was being played. He broke down and said that he missed his daughter. Jiya tried calming Jad down and said that the viewers would take note of how well he performed. Manisha Rani, who shares a good bond with Jad, offered to help him. The model denied it and said that he would be fine. Manisha then asked Jiya to take care of him.

Earlier on the show, Jad Hadid opened up about his troubled childhood and revealed that his mother had left him at the neighbour’s door when he was young. The model could reunite with her only after 17 years. He shared how he used to eat from dustbins.

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT launched on June 17 and has a 24-hour live stream available on JioCinema and Voot. Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev are also participating this year.