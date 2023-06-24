Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Opens Up About His True Feelings For Akanksha Puri

Jad Hadid is becoming the centre of attention in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fans seem to be interested in his interactions with other contestants, especially female housemates. Initially, his connection with Manisha Rani stirred up curiosity. Manisha appeared to be having stronger feelings for Jad than he did for her. However, the latest development suggests Jad’s interest in Akanksha Puri. In a recent promo, the Dubai-based model expresses his gratitude to Akanksha and openly confesses his genuine emotions, referring to her as his female counterpart.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Jad expresses his true feelings to Akanksha.”

In the clip, Jad Hadid talks to the camera about Akanksha Puri, who is locked up in jail along with Bebika Dhurve and Aaliya Siddiqui. The model then says, “She’s a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable.”

Akanksha asks, “Really?” Jad replied, “Thank you so much. I don’t know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne."

In an earlier episode, Jad Hadid took things to another level by proposing Akanksha Puri for marriage. The model made it clear that his feelings for Akanksha were genuine. Akanksha too confirmed that her feelings for Jad were honest and that she was not pretending.

During their heartfelt conversation, Jad asked Akanksha, “Do you like me?" After a brief pause, Jad assumed that she didn’t have feelings for him and remarked, “So you don’t." However, much to his delight, Akanksha quickly replied, “Who said I don’t, I do like you." The confession brought smiles to both their faces and Jad jokingly proposed, “Let’s get married."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first nomination with Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev in danger. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is available for streaming on JioCinema.