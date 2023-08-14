Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Reacts To His Steamy Kiss With Akanksha Puri, Says 'Best 30 Seconds Of My Life'

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is eyeing a grand finale soon. The controversial reality show is currently ruling the TRP charts, entertaining the masses with its umpteen fights, drama, and challenging tasks between the contestants. With the grand finale just around the corner, the contestants are gearing up for a neck-to-neck competition to win the coveted trophy. But ahead of the grand finale, one of the most popular ex contestants from this season Jad Hadid had an interesting interaction with paps, where he talked about Abhishek Malkhan akw Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav and Akanksha Puri.

In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Jad Hadid can be seen interacting with the fans, outside his hotel. Jad expressed his excitement for the grand finale, while sporting a dapper look in a black shirt and white suit. When the paps asked him to choose between Abhishek Malkhan and Elvish Yadav, Jad humorously said, “It’s like asking me to choose between Biryani and Halwa. I like both of them." The paps also suggested Jad to speak about his steamy kiss with Akanksha Puri inside the Bigg Boss house. He promptly responded, “That was the best 30 seconds of my life."

Meanwhile, both Twitter and Instagram has been bombarded with speculations that the Pathaan duo SRK and Deepika Padukone have been approached to appear for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, that will be taking place on Monday, August 12. Not only that, SRK and Deepika will also be interacting with the top five contestants Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, who are fighting for the coveted winner’s trophy.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan will air on August 14. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are the top five contestants on the show. Bigg Boss OTT alum and choreographer Nishant Bhatt will choreograph the contestants’ dance performances for the special finale episode.