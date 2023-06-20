Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Says He's 'Attracted' To Jia Shankar; Actress Asks Him To Take It Slow

Television actress Jia Shankar is currently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Known for her performances in popular shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Katelaal & Sons, Jia has already made her presence felt in the show and has been nominated for eviction in the first week. But, what is interesting is that Jiya and co-contestant Jad Hadid, Lebanese-born model with a huge global presence, are being crowned this season’s first couple by the audience.

During the live stream early Tuesday morning, Jad, who was chatting with Jiya and Avinash Sachdev in the garden area opened up about his feelings about Jiya. He said, “When I first saw you, I was attracted to you. I think you have the best smile among everyone in the house. I also like the fact that you eat with your mouth close – not that I am intolerant towards anyone who doesn’t – but it’s an important green flag for me." To this, a visibly embarrassed Jiya said, “You are like a bullet train. Yoou dive right in. You should take time to know a person. It’s just been three days." Interestingly, adding to Jad’s compliment, Avinash said, “Teri smile sabse achhi hain. Yeh toh maine bhi bola hain. Main toh tujhe muh pe bol sakta hoon (Your smile is the best. I have also said that)."

Earlier, too, Jad had expressed his fondness for Jiya. He had said, “I honestly do like you but you like me as much as you like anybody else, right?" To this, Jiya said, “That can change if you try to change. I only see words now. I’ll believe actions." When asked to see the love in his eyes, Jiya added, “But, you are an actor and actors lie." Jad, however, added that “Eyes never lie".

Jad has captured the hearts of the housemates with his good looks and charisma. In another video, Manisha Rani expresses her love for him, saying, “I won’t leave you and I’ll connect my heart to yours." She also planted a kiss on his cheeks.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is streaming on JioCinema.