Jiya Shankar Denies Bond With Jad Hadid for 'Game Strategy': 'Main Abhishek Ko Pakad Leti Na...' | Exclusive

Jiya Shankar is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house following a mid-week eviction. During her eventful stint on the show hosted by Salman Khan, the actor has been linked to many co-participants like Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan. Incidentally, Avinash is Jiya’s close friend Palak Purswani’s ex-fiancé. Needless to say, talks about an alleged romance brewing between Avinash and her irked Jiya.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, she says, “Palak and Avinash aren’t important and special to me anymore. I wanted to be friends with Avinash because I didn’t listen to all the conversations that he had behind my back. He told people that I liked him and had feelings for him. Avinash came to me and told me that people are assuming a romantic bond between us. To this, I told him, ‘Are you stupid?’”

Referring to how Avinash dealt with the whole episode as ‘disgusting’, Jiya adds, “His reactions should also have been the same. But he used it to his advantage. He had a lot of fun thinking that two girls were smitten by him. It wasn’t funny! Did I ever give him that feeling that I’ve feelings for him? It was disgusting that people thought I liked him and it was more disgusting for Avinash to even think that I ever liked him in a romantic way.”

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad was seen biting Jiya’s back and the video went viral on social media. But soon after, Jad began referring to her as his daughter that left the internet confused. Jiya confides that Jad’s advances made her feel ‘uncomfortable’ a few times and so, she decided to ‘take a step back’.

“This happened very early on in the show even before Akanksha (Puri) came into the picture. He understood that and we had a conversation where he told me, ‘I withdrew myself because I felt you weren’t comfortable and you’re here just for the game.’ According to me, things just don’t happen like that. I take time [to start a new equation]. I’m not someone who would link herself to someone as a game strategy. Had that been my thought, main Abhishek ko pakad leti na!” she points out.

Jiya goes on to tell us that once she had the conversation with Jad, a lot of things changed between them. “The way he looked at me changed. Every time he would look at his daughter’s picture, he would tell me that I remind him of her. And that’s how he made a very special place in my heart. I didn’t even realise when I let him fill up that void in my heart! And that’s what I regret the most,” she rues.

Speaking about failed friendships and betrayals, Jiya shares that there ‘aren’t any friendships I made back at the house that I would hold close to my heart’. She reveals, “I haven’t spoken to Palak, Falaq (Nazz) or anybody else. I was so bothered that I couldn’t even eat. I now realise that everyone was a gossip monger, they were all a part of the chugli gang. But Manisha (Rani) and Jad are the biggest gossip mongers.”