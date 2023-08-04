Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar And Bebika Dhurve Get Into A Verbal Spat Over Makeup

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is turning up the heat as it approaches its final week, and the drama is reaching a fever pitch as a fiery feud between contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve takes centre stage. The tension escalated during a discussion in the makeup room, igniting a heated argument that left viewers intrigued.

The video shared by Voot shows the clash between Jiya and Bebika unfolding when Jiya questioned Bebika’s extensive collection of makeup items, expressing concerns over potential damage during tasks. However, it was Bebika’s aggressive response that catapulted the situation into a full-blown feud. She asserted that she wouldn’t hesitate to ‘break other people’s faces’ if they tampered with her makeup. Jiya didn’t back down and told Bebika that there was a limit to being rude. To this, Bebika swiftly retorted, “There’s a limit to negativity and betrayal as well."

This isn’t the first time these two contestants have locked horns. In a prior episode, a heated exchange unfolded between Jiya Shankar and Bebika in the living room as they discussed household chores. The confrontation escalated with Bebika using derogatory language, prompting Jiya to respond in kind. The situation caught the attention of film director and actress Pooja Bhatt, who was present. Pooja stepped in, urging both Bebika and Jiya to calm down. She specifically advised Jiya to avoid using offensive language. Despite Pooja’s intervention, Jiya held her ground, arguing that it should be Bebika who ends the conflict first. Later on, Jiya reiterated her plea for all housemates to treat one another with respect.

This week, Aashika Bhatia was voted out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. After spending two weeks inside the house, Aashika acknowledged that despite joining as a wild card entry, those who had been present since the beginning of the season had exited the house before her. Meanwhile, the remaining contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Avinash Sachdev.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can anticipate an intense showdown as contestants Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan square off in a competition, vying for the prestigious title of becoming the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.