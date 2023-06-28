Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar And Bebika Dhurve Get Into A War Of Words

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is generating intense and dramatic moments in every passing episode. Within a week of its launch, the show has already witnessed three eliminations. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed a heated altercation between Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar, where they resorted to exchanging insults. During a discussion about household chores in the living room, an argument erupted between Jiya and Bebika. Bebika was the first to use derogatory language, to which Jiya also responded by using offensive language at Bebika.

Film director and actress Pooja Bhatt, who was present there at that moment, intervened and urged Bebika and Jiya to calm down. She advised Jiya to refrain from using offensive language for the time being. However, Jiya persisted in arguing that Bebika should be the one to stop first. Jiya later reiterated her request for everyone to treat each other with respect.

It all started after Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Jad Hadid from Team B won the soft toy competition and were granted special privileges. Bigg Boss announced that Team B members would receive a premium food item, be exempt from household chores, and have Team A take care of all the work.

Jiya’s repeated mistreatment of Bebika is not an isolated incident. In one of the previous episodes, Jiya used an abusive term towards Bebika and received a caution from Cyrus. Cyrus told that her parents must be watching her on the television show. Despite this warning, Jiya disregarded it and continued to verbally abuse Bebika on three separate occasions.

Talking about a surprise eviction during the middle of the week, Jiya Shankar nominated Aliya Siddiqui, and she had to leave the house. As a result, Aaliya has become the third participant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to leave Salman Khan’s show, while Palak Purswani had to depart last weekend.

The remaining contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house include Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, and Akanksha Puri.