Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Breaks Down During Fight With Jad Hadid: 'Shankar Is Not My Last Name'

Each episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 brings new twists to the competition, and the bonds between fellow contestants are put to the test. While for several episodes Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar shared a good relationship and had each other’s backs, the equation deteriorated in the recent episode. The two ended up having a heated conversation. Jad was visibly upset with Jiya, while the latter broke down as she felt their bond threatened. Jiya, in her vulnerable state, opened up about her equation with her father.

In the recent episode, Jiya Shankar was assigned the task of choosing between Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev as the next captain of the house. The misunderstanding between Jad and Jiya started when she chose Avinash, citing that Jad was yet to understand the game and was very diplomatic.

Jad Hadid was upset with Jiya Shankar’s decision and later confided in Falaq Naazz, saying that while he kept covering Jiya’s wrongs in the house to make her happy, “she chose Avi above me and she keeps telling me that she loves me the most in the house." Falaq asked Jiya to stay calm and let Jad cool down.

Jiya later decided to speak with Jad. He said that given what she had done, she shouldn’t anticipate a smile from him. According to Jad, Jiya chose Avinash above him while he was constantly with her. He asked what he hadn’t done for her and why she chose Avinash.

Jiya was hurt by Jad’s accusations and retaliated saying that Jad was behaving like a stranger. During the conversation, Jiya mentioned to Jad, “I don’t have a father, and I know what that means. I never call anyone dad, and I have never given that position to anybody in my life, and I gave it to you." Jiya expressed that she gave Jad a space equal to god in her life. She later broke down and revealed, “Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father’s name. Shankar is not my last name. I don’t use my father’s name."

Later, Jad spoke to Avinash about the situation and said that if someone was special to Jiya, she should be able to express it. Eventually, Jad also consoled Jiya, who was in tears and mended their relationship, saying he did not want to lose her as Jiya was like a family to him.

