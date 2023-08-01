Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Chooses Abhishek Malhan Over Avinash Sachdev In Nomination Task

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches its finale in just two weeks, the competition inside the house is reaching its peak. With contestants having lived together for over 45 days, friendships and alliances are being put to the test in the latest episode. During the nomination task, tensions soared as contestants faced a difficult decision that could potentially affect their game. In a surprising turn of events, Jiya Shankar faced a difficult choice, risking her friendship with Avinash Sachdev.

The nomination task required the housemates to choose one person from two options provided by Bigg Boss. The twist was that those saved would automatically secure a spot in the highly anticipated finale week. When Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were brought to the activity room, they had to decide between Abhishek and Avinash for nomination.

Jiya struggled to make a choice and was inclined to nominate Avinash, believing he might receive fewer votes. But Jad didn’t want to nominate Avinash as they have a strong bond like brothers, leading to a heated argument between them. They couldn’t reach an agreement, and Bigg Boss warned them of consequences if they didn’t make a mutual decision. Jiya tried to explain that her decision was based on strategy, not just their relationships with Avinash and Abhishek. She wanted to nominate Avinash, thinking it would increase her chances of being saved. But if she nominated Abhishek and both of them were in the nominations, she feared she might get eliminated. However, Jad remained firm in his decision.

Jad was taken aback by Jiya’s choice and reluctantly agreed to nominate Avinash. He expressed his disappointment and questioned Jiya’s loyalty as a friend, to which she retorted by calling him a ‘true father figure.’ As the nominations were announced, Jiya, Jad, Avinash, and Manisha found themselves in the danger zone. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav secured their place in the ticket to the finale.

Later, Jad confided in Avinash about Jiya’s decision and how hurt he felt when she referred to him as a great father in the nomination room. Avinash, on the other hand, expressed his disappointment in Jiya’s reasoning and revealed instances where Abhishek had spoken ill of him.

As the tensions rise and emotions run high, it remains to be seen how this decision will affect the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house. With friendships and loyalties put to the test, the drama is only set to intensify in the upcoming episodes.