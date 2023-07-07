Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Claims Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev's 'Chemistry Is Amazing'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is not only known for its dramatic twists and turns but also for the brewing romance between housemates. In the latest episode, Jiya Shankar playfully teased Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev, hinting at their undeniable chemistry and leaving fans eager to know if there’s a deeper connection between them.

While Avinash was cooking eggs in the kitchen, Jiya and Falaq engaged in a casual conversation with him. Falaq shared with Avinash that Jiya believes he is a nice man, to which Jiya playfully corrected, “He’s good for you." Falaq mentioned her attempts to convince Avinash about Jiya, to which Jiya playfully remarked that Avinash is like a brother to her. Jiya then compliments Falaq and Avinash, saying, “You two fight so cutely and your chemistry is amazing." Falaq, however, dismissed Jiya’s statement, stating, “Nothing like that, we are only good friends. We might not even get along. There is no chemistry. I will punch you if you don’t stop teasing." Meanwhile, Avinash eavesdropped on their conversation from the kitchen, with Falaq playfully urging him to concentrate on his work.

Jiya continued her teasing, she playfully asks Falaq if there is absolutely nothing between her and Avinash. In response, Falaq playfully hits Jiya with a cushion and walks away. Curious about Falaq’s reaction, Avinash approaches Jiya and inquires about their conversation. Jiya revealed that Falaq was blushing. Jiya then walks towards Avinash near the kitchen and shares, “Falaq didn’t say yes, but she also didn’t say no." As Avinash looks at Jiya, a wide smile spreads across his face, indicating that he understood the implications of their conversation.

Well, this is not the first time a housemate has noticed the spark between Falaq and Avinash. In a previous episode, Jad Hadid also hinted at a possible romantic connection between the two. It seems like the housemates themselves are playing Cupid, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already intense reality show.

The friendship between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz has been evident throughout their time in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. From sharing breakfast together to playful conversations, their bond is undeniable. During a breakfast scene, Falaq accidentally burned her tongue, and Avinash responded with a playful gesture, leaving Falaq with a smile. They exchanged lighthearted remarks, hinting at something more than just friendship. Avinash even fed Falaq a bite of his food during lunch.

Avinash and Falaq’s bond has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Viewers will be keeping a close eye on their blossoming relationship as the show progresses, eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for these two charming contestants.