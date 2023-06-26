CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Dipika Kakar BabyAsit ModiShalin BhanotJad HadidKapil Sharma Show
Home » entertainment » Television » Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Has A Panic Attack Post Nominations, Akanksha Puri Consoles Her; Details
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Has A Panic Attack Post Nominations, Akanksha Puri Consoles Her; Details

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Jiya Shankar's panic attack in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has become a topic of discussion.

Jiya Shankar's panic attack in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has become a topic of discussion.

On live stream, Jiya could be seen sharing her thoughts with friend Jad Hadid. She could be heard saying that she was backstabbed with her friend.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with a bang and remaining true to its reputation, the show has wasted no time in serving some intense conflicts among the housemates. Last week, Palak Purswani got eliminated due to lack of public votes. She was nominated for eviction along with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Unfortunately, Jiya, Avinash and Bebika received more votes than Palak, leading to her eviction on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Soon after, a fresh round of nomination tasks was announced, with Jiya Shankar finding herself nominated once again. Surprisingly, a shocking incident involving Jiya also led her to have a panic attack inside the house.

She became emotional and started crying, wanting to leave the house. Akanksha Puri stood by Jiya, offering support and taking care of her. On live stream, Jiya could be seen sharing her thoughts with friend Jad Hadid. She could be heard saying that she was backstabbed with her friend and it has broken her completely.

Jiya was taken aback by the votes against her from Avinash, Bebika, and Manisha. She had a confrontation with Avinash in the activity area. Meanwhile, Manisha believes that Jiya has made the least contribution in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, suggesting that her eviction wouldn’t have a big impact.

Jiya initially developed a strong bond with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. However, she began to feel that her opinions and thoughts were not valued by them. Both Falaq and Avinash have outrightly denied the claim. Jiya went on to form a bond with her old friend Palak, but their friendship was short-lived as Palak was eliminated from the show.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bigg Boss OTT 2
  2. TV
first published:June 26, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 10:40 IST