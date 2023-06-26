Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Has A Panic Attack Post Nominations, Akanksha Puri Consoles Her; Details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with a bang and remaining true to its reputation, the show has wasted no time in serving some intense conflicts among the housemates. Last week, Palak Purswani got eliminated due to lack of public votes. She was nominated for eviction along with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Unfortunately, Jiya, Avinash and Bebika received more votes than Palak, leading to her eviction on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Soon after, a fresh round of nomination tasks was announced, with Jiya Shankar finding herself nominated once again. Surprisingly, a shocking incident involving Jiya also led her to have a panic attack inside the house.

She became emotional and started crying, wanting to leave the house. Akanksha Puri stood by Jiya, offering support and taking care of her. On live stream, Jiya could be seen sharing her thoughts with friend Jad Hadid. She could be heard saying that she was backstabbed with her friend and it has broken her completely.

Jiya was taken aback by the votes against her from Avinash, Bebika, and Manisha. She had a confrontation with Avinash in the activity area. Meanwhile, Manisha believes that Jiya has made the least contribution in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, suggesting that her eviction wouldn’t have a big impact.

Jiya initially developed a strong bond with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. However, she began to feel that her opinions and thoughts were not valued by them. Both Falaq and Avinash have outrightly denied the claim. Jiya went on to form a bond with her old friend Palak, but their friendship was short-lived as Palak was eliminated from the show.