Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani's Intense Fight Interrupts Nomination Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is treating its viewers with an explosive dose of drama and entertainment. The latest episode, 17, proved to be an unforgettable rollercoaster ride, filled with intense arguments and surprising twists. One of the highlights of the episode was the nomination process, where tension flared between contestants Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. Manisha accused Jiya of being inactive and not taking responsibility for the group’s actions, particularly hinting at the previous onion task.

Jiya, on the other hand, defended herself, stating she was absent when the task was planned and took responsibility for not being involved. The argument escalated with both contestants exchanging harsh words, adding fuel to the already intense atmosphere in the house.

Post the nomination task, Jiya discussed the contentious ‘onion incident’ with fellow contestant Jad. Unfortunately, their conversation was soon interrupted by Manisha, leading to another heated argument. Adding a humorous touch to the situation, Abdu Rozik mockingly imitated their voices and antics.

As the drama continued to unfold, Bebika confided in Pooja Bhatt, suspecting jealousy from Abhishek and Manisha due to Pooja’s unwavering support for her. However, Pooja firmly stated that she would not tolerate misbehavior from anyone, regardless of her support for Bebika. She also made it clear that she expected appropriate behaviour from Bebika as well.

Speaking of nominations, the housemates were given the challenging task of nominating two fellow contestants while stamping ‘rejected’ on their faces. As the house captain, Abhishek Malhan and guest contestant Abdu Rozik were safe from the nominations and Jad Hadid was directly nominated by Salman Khan for a previous incident involving a heated argument with Bebika Dhurve in the kitchen area. By the end of the task, the nominated contestants for the week were Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz.

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Akansha Puri was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. She was nominated alongside Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, and her exit came following the controversial kiss task involving Jad Hadid.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 left the audience on the edge of their seats with lots of drama, intense arguments, and a guest’s short but delightful stint in the house. With nominations now in place, the coming days promise even more drama and entertainment in the Bigg Boss house.