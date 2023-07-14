Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar-Pooja Bhatt Get Into Ugly War, Netizens Laud Former's 'Reality Check'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a massive argument broke out between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt. Pooja called Jiya volatile, demanding and a fraud. Not just this, she also called the Ved actress passive-aggressive and alleged that Jiya has been backstabbing her friends in the reality show.

The fight broke out following a task in which Pooja changed her vote to wild card contestant Elvish Yadav upon Manisha Rani’s request when Jiya prompted, “Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho? (How can you change your vote?)" To this, Pooja also replied, “Jaise aapne captaincy me kiya (Like you did in the captaincy task)."

Following this, Jiya called out Pooja Bhatt for her alleged doubt standards. However, the actress taunted Jiya saying, “Go put your make-up on and chill out." Jiya also replied in defence, “I have put my make-up on and I have curled my hair, I love it this way."

Pooja then said, “Jiya, you are making a mockery of yourself. It’s frightening if this is what you are." Jiya again defended herself and said that the audience is watching. Pooja retorted, “Good for you and your fan base, darling".

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar’s fans are now impressed with the way she dealt with Pooja Bhatt. Lauding the actress, one of the fans wrote, “Jiya literally has guts, the way she gave back to Pooja ten folds. Hats off to her!"

Finally, a contestant who doesn’t do “Pooja Ji" when she is insulting her !!#JiyaShankar choose her self respect and give a necessary reply to PB with same tone and attitude,A reality check and badass attitude which we neutral was waiting from so long !! #BiggbossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/1OPZp3LqKi — ᴮᵒʸ (@Priyanka_Astra) July 13, 2023

so finally pooja ko pehli dafa footage mil gyee bcz of jiya ,pooja na galli dee,pooja industry pa gye , pooja jiya ka character & makeup face pa gyee,but jiya give it back firely and respectfulky• JIYA YOU ARE ALONE STAY STRONG #JiyaShankar #AbhisekMalhan #Abhiya #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/EKwqhn7AOJ— (@dimagmatkhaa) July 13, 2023

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 airs on Jio Cinema. Contestants who are part of the show are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid and Pooja Bhatt. Recently, Aashika Bhatia And Elvish Yadav also entered the house as wild card contestants.