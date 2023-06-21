Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Reveals Why She Ended Her Friendship With Palak Purswani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with a bang and remaining true to its reputation, the show has wasted no time in serving some intense conflicts among the housemates. Amidst all the drama, one relationship in the house has caught viewers’ attention. Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar, once close friends, find themselves reunited as participants in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Seizing the opportunity to address their strained friendship, the two contestants courageously decided to confront each other and delve into the reasons behind their fallout.

During their conversation, Jiya became annoyed with Palak’s habit to interrupt and not let her speak. Frustrated, Jiya remarked, “Even now, you’re not allowing me to talk."

Bringing up a specific incident, Jiya recounted, “You came for my birthday party, to wish me and be with me, but you went and sat with others and started to party with them. You shared posts and pictures with them and flooded Instagram with their posts. It was my birthday but there was no single birthday wish or post for me, you didn’t even feel like talking to me, it is a very small thing but it mattered to me because you were my best friend and I would do it for you."

Jiya Shankar further expressed that she was deeply hurt by the incident as it happened on her birthday. “If you had problems with me, and you felt like I was giving cold shoulders you should have come and cleared. Tu cold de rahi hai toh I won’t give you cold," she added.

In response, Palak Purswani conveyed her emotions, stating that she felt she was unwanted at the party. Jiya, in turn, added, “But then you should have spoken to me."

Jiya Shankar further opened up about her distress over Palak continuously reaching out to her ex-partner after their breakup. According to Jiya, Palak would call that person whenever they met. She highlighted that this sudden change in Palak’s actions bothered her, as she had never witnessed such behaviour from Palak before.

Palak Purswani then responded by stating that she should have clearly told her. However, Jiya countered by confirming that she had indeed communicated her feelings, but despite that, Palak continued to contact him.

Jiya said, “It was very disturbing to me." Despite their confrontation, the equation between Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar did not improve.