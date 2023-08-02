Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt Meets Daughter Pooja Bhatt; Says 'Alia Is Big Fan Of The Show’

Pooja Bhatt has been grabbing headlines ever since she entered the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Recently, the makers released a promo video in which her father and renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made a surprise appearance on the show. He came to meet his daughter Pooja Bhatt. The emotional encounter left both the father-daughter duo and the audience teary-eyed as they exchanged warm embraces and heartfelt conversations.

The promo video opens with Mahesh Bhatt entering and heading towards his daughter. Pooja cannot control her emotions and she was in tears as both hugged. Manisha Rani was seen touching his feet to take blessings and the filmmaker tells her not to do this. Mahesh Bhatt then tells Pooja, “You have made me feel proud." He continues, “A great leader doesn’t create great followers he creates great leaders." Pooja gets emotional and tells him, “You’re a generous man." The caption of this promo read, “Like father, like daughter! Now we know where Pooja gets her strength and wisdom from!"

Watch the promo here

Reportedly, the director also opened up about his fondness for the show. He then revealed Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Bigg Boss OTT 2. “Alia, Soni Razdan, and Pooja Bhatt’s mother watch the show. Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have time for all this and Shaheen Bhatt is intellectual so she doesn’t watch Bigg Boss,” he added.

Well, on Tuesday, videos surfaced online revealing that the ace director entered the Bigg Boss house to meet his daughter, actress-director Pooja Bhatt. She is among the most popular participants this year. While their teary reunion has made headlines already, fans are miffed with his approach to Manisha Rani.

Netizens are unhappy about a video of Mahesh Bhatt’s interaction with Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where the contestants are currently celebrating family week. Mahesh Bhatt’s exchange with Manisha has left many on the internet “uncomfortable".

Interestingly, Mahesh’s appearance on the show comes days after he attended the screening of Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and snubbed a question about Pooja. He was asked after the screening, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai? (Is Pooja playing well?)" to which the filmmaker replied, “Kaun? (Who?)" When clarified that the question was about his eldest daughter Pooja, Mahesh said, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)."