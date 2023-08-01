Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt Reunites with Daughter Pooja, Recalls Her as Family's Backbone in Tough Times

Along with his lively presence in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Mahesh Bhatt brought along a treasure trove of anecdotes from his life when he met the housemates as part of family week. Bhatt stepped inside the Bigg Boss house to meet his eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt, who is one of the participants on the reality show. During his time inside the house, the filmmaker talked about his relationship with Pooja, recalling how she became a pillar of strength during his struggling days.

The director-producer got married to Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20 and became father to Pooja at a young age of 23. During the show, Bhatt recalled how he faced many financial challenges at the time of Pooja’s birth and struggled to arrange Rs 1500. He praised Pooja for being the family’s backbone during his struggling days. She pursued modelling, landing advertisements that helped run their household.

Following her modelling stint, Pooja forayed into the world of acting with her debut in the 1989 film Daddy, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. In the film, she played the character of a teenager in a troubled relationship with her alcoholic father, played by Anupam Kher.

The filmmaker, on entering the house, hugged Pooja as the latter also got a little emotional. Pooja gave her father a tight hug and looked visibly happy to see him. Mahesh also interacted with other contestants on the show, including Abhishek Malhan, Ranisha Rani and Jiya Shankar.

Interestingly, Mahesh’s appearance on the show comes days after he attended the screening of Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and snubbed a question about Pooja. He was asked after the screening, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai? (Is Pooja playing well?)" to which the filmmaker replied, “Kaun? (Who?)" When clarified that the question was about his eldest daughter Pooja, Mahesh said, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)."