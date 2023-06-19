Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Feels People Will Enjoy Watching Her 24x7; Says 'Will Be My Real Self'

Manisha Rani, who rose to fame through her videos on social media, is now seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The social media influencer, who has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram, will now show her Bihari swag on the reality show, which is being hosted by Salman Khan. Speaking exclusive to News18, Rani shared that she is both excited and nervous at the same time.

Nicknamed One Piece, she explains why she feels this is apt for her. “I have created this hashtag for myself. I feel there’s no one in this word like me,” she says. Ask her what convinced her to join Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she says, “I always wanted to do this. I had to convince Bigg Boss to take me, because I feel I am made for this. I am extremely entertaining even in real life. My friends tell me to record whatever I do through the day, and that would be a hit. I feel that when people would see me throughout 24 hours, they will enjoy it.”

It is somewhat new waters for Rani, who is familiar with being in front of the camera, but for her audience on social media. However, things here are different. So, how has she prepared for this? “I feel in Bigg Boss, people fight and do whatever they want. But I feel that people like those who are real [in front of the camera]. A lot many people come with mind games and tactics, and there are people who are fake. But everyone told me that I have to remain the way I am and this will be the reason that people love me [on Bigg Boss OTT 2],” she shares.

Rani requires no introduction when it comes to social media, and it is safe to say that people have showered her with love for her content. So, does this follower base give her an advantage? “As far as I have seen, I have the most number of followers on Instagram as compared to other contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, you cannot judge someone’s abilities and talent looking at the number of followers they have. Unless I don’t know someone personally, I cannot judge them in any way. It is just that I am not going to be scared of anything. I have faith in myself and I know that hum jaise hai, ache ache celebrity ko hum pichaad sakte hai,” says an excited Rani.

The content creator turned artist has been a huge fan of Salman Khan, and is more than overwhelmed to meet him through this show. “I can surely say that Salman Khan is my first love. Since my childhood, I used to listen to his songs and imagine him with me. Even if you see my content before five years, there also I have done a lot of videos on Salman Khan with my sister. Bigg Boss has always been a dream for me, and I used to imagine myself on stage with Salman Khan. Last year, on Bigg Boss OTT, it was Karan Johar [hosting the show]. I have prayed a lot to bring Salman Khan as the host and my prayers have been answered. I believe that Salman Khan also likes people who are [genuine and] real. So, I feel he would like my character,” she concludes.