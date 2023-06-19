Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Kisses Jad Hadid On Cheek, Says 'I Love You'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off with great excitement, enthralling viewers with its thrilling mix of intense confrontations and surprising romantic entanglements. The housemates wasted no time in forming deep connections and bonds. Amongst them, Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid’s casual flirtation caught everyone’s attention.

Manisha Rani, a popular social media influencer from Bihar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house alongside fellow contestant Jad Hadid on the very first day. Since then, they have formed a strong bond that has left fans intrigued. A snippet from Bigg Boss OTT 2 shared on the Jio Cinemas Instagram handle, showcases Manisha Rani playfully flirting with Jad in front of their fellow housemates.

Manisha can be heard saying, “I won’t leave you and will connect my heart to your heart." To which Jad replied, “Can I have tea?” In response to this, Manisha said, “I have you! I love you to the moon and back." They were also seen kissing each other on the show. Check out the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

As the chaos and daily tasks continue to unfold within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Manisha’s flirtatious behaviour towards Jad Hadid has undeniably injected a fresh wave of excitement into the show. Their chemistry has become a focal point of discussions among viewers, fueling anticipation and curiosity about the upcoming episodes.

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani made appearances on renowned shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance India Dance. However, it was her entertaining content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube that propelled her to fame. On the other hand, Jad Hadid, a professional model, is making history as the first Arab participant to join Bigg Boss.

While Manisha and Jad continue to intrigue audiences, the latest episode witnessed the eviction of Puneet Superstar due to misconduct inside the house. Puneet’s refusal to clean a soiled toilet seat triggered a heated argument with fellow contestant Cyrus Broacha. Despite the clash, the housemates collectively voted against giving Puneet a second chance, leading to his eviction.

With each passing episode, viewers can expect even more thrilling updates, surprising twists, and captivating moments in Bigg Boss OTT 2.