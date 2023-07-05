CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Sent To Jail After Argument With New Captain Jiya Shankar

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Jiya Shankar took over the captaincy from Abhishek Malhan.

Jiya Shankar asked Manisha Rani to not sleep in the lounge area and talk to Bigg Boss if she had any other issues.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set for an exciting week of twists and turns and the house gets a new captain. Jiya Shankar became the captain of the house, and soon after taking up her responsibilities, she ran into a quarrel with fellow contestant Manisha Rani. Jiya had issues with Manisha sleeping outside in the lounge.

Jiya Shankar asked Manisha Rani to gather her things and shift back into the room. Manisha expressed that she cannot sleep in the room as she had a problem with the strong AC. Manish said that it is too chilly for her, and she has already fallen sick three times. However, Jiya refused to pay heed to her justification and asked Manisha to talk to Bigg Boss about it. “Bigg Boss never told anyone to sleep anywhere in the house. This is my rule, and I am telling you. If you fall ill again, then tell Bigg Boss," Jiya said before adding that she will not argue further if Bigg Boss allows it.

The exchange soon got heated and other contestants Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve tried to defend Manisha, telling Jiya that what she was doing was wrong. Manisha further told Jiya, “If you want to prove that you are a good captain, then you have the whole week to do that. Please spare me from this."

Jiya Shankar was not pleased with the situation and brought out old incidents when Manisha slept on Jad Hadid’s bed. Abhishek clarified that it was because they wanted Jad outside, therefore, Manisha adjusted for a day. Bebika called Jiya “Self-centred”. Cyrus Broacha also attempted to stop the fight, but Jiya refused to listen. Cyrus told Avinash Sachdev that Jiya was bullying Manisha.

Even as Avinash and Falaq Naazz tried to explain Jiya, the issue was not resolved. Later, during the ration-distributing task, Jiya had to name one contestant who had broken the house rule and should be in jail. Jiya took Manisha’s name and put her in jail for breaking the rules.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema and Voot, with new episodes at 9 p.m. every day.

